In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 3, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with a sociologist about the trial of Dylann Roof, and how it's resonating among white supremacist groups. Also, Politico reporter Ken Vogel joins the program to talk about President-elect Donald Trump's use of a private security force, and what it means with Inauguration Day approaching. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.