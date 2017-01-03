January 3, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 3, 2017 full broadcast, we hear from Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh about the national security threat posed by North Korea, and how the incoming Trump administration might deal with it. Also, we speak with 2017 TED prize winner, Dr. Raj Panjabi, who's bringing much-needed health care to the people of Liberia, the country he grew up in. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.