Andy Cohen On 'Housewives,' Late-Night Talks And His Disagreement With Gloria Steinem

Support the news
Here & Now's Robin Young sits down for an evening with Andy Cohen (@Andy), the Bravo TV executive behind the "Real Housewives" franchise, host of the late-night show "Watch What Happens Live" and author of the new diary “Superficial. ”
Cohen talks about the controversial "Housewives" shows, life as an openly gay best friend of Anderson Cooper and being a chronicler of the social scene of his day.
Robin Young Co-Host, Here & Now
Robin Young brings more than 25 years of broadcast experience to her role as host of Here & Now.
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.