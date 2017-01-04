close

Andy Cohen On 'Housewives,' Late-Night Talks And His Disagreement With Gloria Steinem

January 04, 2017
By Robin Young
Andy Cohen arrives at Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala Honors Lorne Michaels at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 11, 2016 in New York. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)closemore
Here & Now's Robin Young sits down for an evening with Andy Cohen (@Andy), the Bravo TV executive behind the "Real Housewives" franchise, host of the late-night show "Watch What Happens Live" and author of the new diary “Superficial. ”

Cohen talks about the controversial "Housewives" shows, life as an openly gay best friend of Anderson Cooper and being a chronicler of the social scene of his day.

