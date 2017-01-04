close

January 4, 2017: Hour 1

January 04, 2017
In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 4, 2017 full broadcast, we hear more about an Inauguration Day controversy involving a historically black Alabama college's marching band. Also, what challenges will Afghanistan — and the United States' role there — present for the incoming Trump administration? We take a closer look. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

