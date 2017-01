Officials in Turkey said Wednesday they have identified the man who killed 39 people at the Reina Nightclub early New Year's Day. They did not release his name.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with BBC correspondent Mark Lowen (@marklowen) about the manhunt and the outlook for Turkey going forward.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.