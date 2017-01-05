close

January 5, 2017: Hour 140:42

January 05, 2017
In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 5, 2017 full broadcast, we revisit our 2015 conversation with the co-creators of the podcast "Welcome To Night Vale." Also, we hear from Andrea Dew Steele, founder and president of Emerge America, about a surge in women interested in running for office in the wake of the 2016 presidential election. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

