January 5, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 5, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with the historians behind the radio show and podcast BackStory about why President-elect Donald Trump wouldn't be the first U.S. president to have an unlikely friendship with a controversial world power. Also, what would repealing Obamacare mean for health care's future? We discuss with Julie Rovner, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News.