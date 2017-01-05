close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

January 5, 2017: Hour 2

January 05, 2017
Share

In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 5, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with the historians behind the radio show and podcast BackStory about why President-elect Donald Trump wouldn't be the first U.S. president to have an unlikely friendship with a controversial world power. Also, what would repealing Obamacare mean for health care's future? We discuss with Julie Rovner, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.