Sheriff's Office: 'Multiple People Dead' After Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport

January 06, 2017Updated 01/06/2017 3:25 PM
By The Associated Press
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)closemore
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before being taken into custody, officials said. The attack sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac.

Authorities gave no details on a possible motive for the shooting inside Terminal 2, which serves Delta Air Lines and Air Canada.

"People started kind of screaming and trying to get out of any door they could or hide under the chairs," a witness, Mark Lea, told MSNBC. "He just kind of continued coming in, just randomly shooting at people, no rhyme or reason to it."

Here & Now's Robin Young hears the latest from WLRN reporter Kate Stein (@stein_katherine)

