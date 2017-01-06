In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 6, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss President-elect Donald Trump's briefing with U.S. intelligence leaders about their conclusion that Russian hackers interfered with the presidential election. Also, we talk with author Ben Westhoff about his book "Original Gangstas: The Untold Story of Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube, Tupac Shakur, and the Birth of West Coast Rap." You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.