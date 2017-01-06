close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

January 6, 2017: Hour 143:38

Play
January 06, 2017
Share

In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 6, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss President-elect Donald Trump's briefing with U.S. intelligence leaders about their conclusion that Russian hackers interfered with the presidential election. Also, we talk with author Ben Westhoff about his book "Original Gangstas: The Untold Story of Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube, Tupac Shakur, and the Birth of West Coast Rap." You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.