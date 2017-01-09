close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Big Businesses Going Green In Colorado, As Energy Advocates Eye Future

January 09, 2017
By John Daley, Colorado Public Radio
Share
Seven of Kaiser Permanente's Colorado facilities, like their regional office on Dakota Ave, in Denver, Colo., have solar systems. (Courtesy Kaiser Permanente)closemore
Seven of Kaiser Permanente's Colorado facilities, like their regional office on Dakota Ave, in Denver, Colo., have solar systems. (Courtesy Kaiser Permanente)

Health care giant Kaiser Permanent and a growing number of big businesses are investing in renewable industry. They’re not only doing it for the environment and health benefits, but because it makes good economic sense.

In Colorado, solar and wind now represent a small part of the energy mix in the state, though the state is required to get one-third of its electricity from renewables by 2020.

As John Daley (@CODaleyNews) of Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio reports, some advocates wonder what a Trump administration crackdown on tax credits for renewables might mean for green investment.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.