Big Businesses Going Green In Colorado, As Energy Advocates Eye Future

Health care giant Kaiser Permanent and a growing number of big businesses are investing in renewable industry. They’re not only doing it for the environment and health benefits, but because it makes good economic sense.

In Colorado, solar and wind now represent a small part of the energy mix in the state, though the state is required to get one-third of its electricity from renewables by 2020.

As John Daley (@CODaleyNews) of Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio reports, some advocates wonder what a Trump administration crackdown on tax credits for renewables might mean for green investment.