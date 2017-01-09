close

After Requesting Psychological Help, Why Did Accused Florida Airport Shooter Still Have Gun?

January 09, 2017
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Florida airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago, facing federal charges that could potentially result in a death sentence, has his first court hearing Monday.

In November, police in Anchorage, Alaska, confiscated Santiago's gun and brought him to a mental health facility after he went to an FBI office complaining of "terroristic thoughts." But because he was never adjudicated mentally ill, he was able to pick up his gun a month later. Nor did past arrests for domestic violence prevent him from owning a gun, because he was never convicted.

Megan O'Matz (@megomatz), investigative reporter for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss how the accused shooter fell through the cracks.

With reporting from The Associated Press

