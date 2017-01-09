In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 9, 2017 full broadcast, we take a look ahead at what could be Washington's most important week before Trump takes office, with Senate confirmation hearings for Trump's cabinet picks beginning and a news conference with the president-elect scheduled for Wednesday. Also, we revisit a conversation with Anita Colon, whose brother, Robert Holbrook, was sentenced to life more than two decades ago for a crime he committed on his 16th birthday. Holbrook is one of hundreds of juvenile lifers eligible for re-sentencing after a 2016 Supreme Court ruling. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.