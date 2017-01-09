Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Secret Colors, "Never End"

Pinback, "Sender"

Beauty Pill, "Cigarette Girl of the Future"

Boads of Canada, "Come To Dust"

Cliff Nobles, "The Horse"

Grizzly Bear, "Yet Again"

Radiohead, "Lotus Flower"

Clams Casino, "Into The Fire"

Lydia Lunch, "Burning Skulls"

Holy F*ck, "The Pulse"

J.Dilla, "Air Signs"

Kaitlin Auerilia Smith, "When I Try I'm Full"

Ancient Lasers, "Anything"

Arms and Sleepers, "Dex"

Boris, "Farewell"

Julia Kent, "Transportation"

Helms, "The Kindness of the Automatic Doors"

Edamame, "Abacus"

Daft Punk, "Short Circuit"