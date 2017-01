Washington kicks into high gear this week with Senate confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks. Trump will also hold a news conference on Wednesday, a day after President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what to expect this week, as well as Meryl Streep's political moment at the Golden Globes.