January 10, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 10, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with a New York Times Magazine staff writer about Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions' career, and where he stands on the issues. Sessions is President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general pick. Also, how have past presidents approached their farewell address? We take a look back, from Harry Truman to George W. Bush. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.