Northern Ireland's Government Plunges Into Crisis

Northern Ireland's power-sharing government is in danger of collapse after its senior Catholic leader quit in a showdown with his Protestant colleague over a botched energy scheme.

The crisis could shatter the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which brought Catholics who want to join the Republic of Ireland and Protestants who Northern Ireland to remain in the UK.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Chris Page (@chrispagetv), BBC News Ireland correspondent in Belfast.

