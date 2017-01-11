close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: All Things Considered
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Music From The Show

January 11, 2017
Share

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Bad Bad Not Good, "Hedron"
Lifetones, "For A Reason"
Enemies, "Bonopi"
Boom Bip, "Girl Toy"
Nosaj Thing, "Distance"
Navnelos, "Sonic Youth"
X Japan, “X”
Yoshiki, “Golden Globe Theme”
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, “Theme from Swan Lake,” performed by Yoshiki
Yoshiki, “Anniversary”
Ludwig van Beethoven, “Moonlight Sonata,” performed by Yoshiki
X Japan, “La Venus”
Don Caballero, "Palm Trees In The Fecking Bahamas"
The Gas Light Killer, "Residual Tingles"
Aesop Rock, "Zero Dark Thirty"
White Rainbow, "Touchdown"
Helvetia, "The Acrobats"
Ancient Lasers, "Hybrid Gear"
Blockhead, "Tricky Turtle"
Palm, "You Are What Eats You"
Martin Waslewski, "Kwaiet"
Rodg, "Jaquelin Chilli Mix"
Baroness, "Yellow Theme"

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.