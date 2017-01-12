In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 12, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with John S. Knight fellow Veronica Chambers and contributor Sarah Lewis, a professor at Harvard University, about First Lady Michelle Obama and her impact. Also, how are hospitals reacting to a potential repeal of Obamacare? We talk with the president and CEO of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association about what's at stake. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.