January 12, 2017: Hour 2

January 12, 2017
In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 12, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with Leon Panetta, the former defense secretary and CIA director, about President-elect Donald Trump, the intelligence community and the future of American foreign policy. Also, KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad joins us for the latest installment of the Here & Now DJ Sessions. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

