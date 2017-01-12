close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Former CIA Director, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta On Trump And America's Future

January 12, 2017
Share
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., in 2013. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)closemore
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., in 2013. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump's nominees for secretary of defense and CIA director are undergoing their confirmation hearings Thursday on Capitol Hill. They come at a time of turmoil and transition for U.S. intelligence agencies and the military.

Leon Panetta has held both of those jobs, and joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to weigh in on the current state of the CIA, his concerns for the future of American policy abroad and what U.S. relations could look like with China and the Middle East in the coming years.

Panetta, the former defense secretary and CIA director, is currently chairman of the Panetta Institute for Public Policy.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.