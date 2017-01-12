close

As First Family Leaves White House, Writers Consider 'The Meaning Of Michelle'

January 12, 2017
First Lady Michelle Obama speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 15, 2016. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
First Lady Michelle Obama speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 15, 2016. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Over the past eight years, America has come to know and love First Lady Michelle Obama. She even has a higher approval rating than the president. And as the world prepares to say goodbye to the first family, a new book, "The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own," pays tribute to Obama.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with editor and John S. Knight fellow Veronica Chambers (@vvchambers) and contributor Sarah Lewis (@sarahelizalewis), a professor at Harvard University, about the first lady.

