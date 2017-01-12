As First Family Leaves White House, Writers Consider 'The Meaning Of Michelle'

Over the past eight years, America has come to know and love First Lady Michelle Obama. She even has a higher approval rating than the president. And as the world prepares to say goodbye to the first family, a new book, "The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own," pays tribute to Obama.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with editor and John S. Knight fellow Veronica Chambers (@vvchambers) and contributor Sarah Lewis (@sarahelizalewis), a professor at Harvard University, about the first lady.