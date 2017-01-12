Pay For Play Offers Alternative To College Football

It's a new twist in the debate over whether college athletes should be paid — why not set up a minor league that allows the athletes to skip college altogether and concentrate on their sport?

A group that has deep ties to the NFL plans to do that next year. The new league will give young football players a chance to prepare for pro football rather than going to college and playing football at the same time.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.