In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 13, 2017 full broadcast, we recap and discuss a busy week in presidential politics with Univision's Maria Elena Salinas and Kay Henderson of Radio Iowa. Also, NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us to preview the new HBO series "The Young Pope," and whether or not it will find popularity with an American audience. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.