Massive, Potentially 'Crippling' Ice Storm Heads To Plains And Midwest

January 13, 2017
Freezing rain and snow have already started to fall in parts of the Plains and Midwest. Ice storm warnings are in effect for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois this weekend.

Greg Postel (@GregPostel), hurricane and storm specialist with the Weather Channel, tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about the trajectory of the storm and why some regions will see crippling impacts including fallen trees, power outages and slippery roads.

