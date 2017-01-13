Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Edamame, "Abacus"

Kaytranada & Bad Bad Not Good, "Weight Off"

J.S. Bach, "The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080: Contrapunctus IX"

Cameron Carpenter, "Music for an Imaginary Film"

Leonard Cohen, "Sisters of Mercy"

J.S. Bach, "XXIV Choral Prelude 'O Mensch bewein Dein Sünde gross'"

Terry Riley, "At the Royal Majestic"

Anthoney Newley and Leslie Bricusse, "Pure Imagination"

Klangstof, "Hostage"

Troth, "Acorn Tone Peek"

Parra For Cuva, "Quadrant"

Radiohead, "In Limbo"

Deer Hunter, "Nothing Ever Happened"

Batlhaus, "White Wizard"

Deltron 3030, "The Return"

Rival Consoles, "Jan"

Panda Bear, "Principe Real"

Cloud Becomes Your Hand, "Bridge of Ignorance Returns"

Burial, "Prayer"

Suuns, "Translate"

Ducktails, "Krumme Lanke"

Marumo, "Khomo Tsaka Deile Kae"

Fugazi, "The Argument"

Mux Mool, "Night Court"