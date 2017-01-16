close

January 16, 2017: Hour 1

January 16, 2017
In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 16, 2017 full broadcast, we speak with scholar of African-American history Peniel Joseph about the legacies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama. Also, we take a closer look at charter schools in New Orleans, and discuss what lessons they might offer for Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of education. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

