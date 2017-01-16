close

January 16, 2017: Hour 2

January 16, 2017
In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 16, 2017 full broadcast, we listen back to some of the famous sermons and speeches Martin Luther King Jr. delivered during his push for civil rights. Also, we revisit a conversation on the documentary "Life, Animated," which is on the Academy Awards shortlist for Best Documentary Feature. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

