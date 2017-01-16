Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Rustie, "Green Language"

Beirut, "As Needed"

Four Tet, "Unicorn"

Palms, "Times Times Three"

Pinback, "Loro"

David Bowie, "Underground"

Do Make Say Think, "A Tender History"

Dungen, "C Visar Vagen"

Lifeformed, "Island In The Trees"

Broken Social Scene, "Shampoo Suicide"

Spoon, "Everything Hits At Once"

Tame Impala, "Let It Happen"

Alan Menken & Howard Ashman, “Happy Ending” (performed by the Disney Chorus)

A Minor Forest, "So Jesus Was At The Last Super?"

The Six Parts Seven, "Stolen Memory"

Atmosphere, "Camera Theif"

Charles Mingus, "Good Bye Pork Pie Hat"

Rodg, "High On Life"

Parquet Courts, "She's Rolling"