At Davos, Chinese President Xi Jinping Defends Globalization

The 2017 World Economic Forum has begun in Davos, Switzerland. On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke at the conference, defending free trade and globalization as ways to grow the world economy.

The conference comes at a time when populism is on the rise, from the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. to the Brexit vote in Europe.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Tom Keene (@tomkeene) of "Bloomberg Surveillance" about what else is on tap at this year's gathering.