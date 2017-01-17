January 17, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 17, 2017 full broadcast, the president of the American Federation of Teachers joins us to discuss Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for education secretary. DeVos's confirmation hearing begins Tuesday. Also, we hear from the managing editor of Snopes.com about how the fact-checking site has been working overtime since November's election. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.