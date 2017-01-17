January 17, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 17, 2017 full broadcast, we speak with Michael D'Antonio, author of "A Consequential President," about some of Obama's main achievements, where he fell short and how he managed to make big policy changes despite congressional opposition. Also, we sit down with 14-year-old social media star Jacob Sartorius, who's hoping to make a splash in the music world. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.