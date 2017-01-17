close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

January 17, 2017: Hour 2

January 17, 2017
Share

In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 17, 2017 full broadcast, we speak with Michael D'Antonio, author of "A Consequential President," about some of Obama's main achievements, where he fell short and how he managed to make big policy changes despite congressional opposition. Also, we sit down with 14-year-old social media star Jacob Sartorius, who's hoping to make a splash in the music world. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.