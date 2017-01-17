close

Samsung Struggles For Footing As Leader Faces Arrest

January 17, 2017
Lee Jae-Yong, vice chairman of Samsung, leaves to adjourn for lunch during a parliamentary hearing over the Choi Soon-sil gate probe at the National Assembly on Dec. 6, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea. (Jeon Heon-Kyun-Pool/Getty Images)

Prosecutors are seeking the arrest of Samsung de facto leader Lee Jae-yong, on suspicion of bribery, embezzlement and perjury tied to South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

The allegations create more severe issues for the world's largest smartphone maker, which was already struggling after its Samsung Galaxy Note 7 began catching fire, prompting recalls.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ina Fried (@inafried), senior editor of mobile for Recode, about Samsung's struggles.

