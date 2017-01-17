Samsung Struggles For Footing As Leader Faces Arrest

Prosecutors are seeking the arrest of Samsung de facto leader Lee Jae-yong, on suspicion of bribery, embezzlement and perjury tied to South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

The allegations create more severe issues for the world's largest smartphone maker, which was already struggling after its Samsung Galaxy Note 7 began catching fire, prompting recalls.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ina Fried (@inafried), senior editor of mobile for Recode, about Samsung's struggles.