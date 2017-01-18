In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 18, 2017 full broadcast, we take a listen back through some of the key moments from Betsy DeVos's confirmation hearing. DeVos, a billionaire Republican fundraiser and education lobbyist, is President-elect Donald Trump's pick for education secretary. Also, we speak with the former mayor of Salt Lake City about why the city is often shrouded in a gray cloud of pollution this time of year, and what's behind the phenomenon. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.