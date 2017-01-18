close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

January 18, 2017: Hour 2

January 18, 2017
Share

In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 18, 2017 full broadcast, we look at the long list of pardons and commutations President Barack Obama issued on Tuesday, including that of Chelsea Manning. Also, in anticipation of Friday's inauguration, we chronicle the history of inaugural mishaps, and hear from former co-chair of the Michigan for Trump campaign Lena Epstein. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.