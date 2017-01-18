January 18, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 18, 2017 full broadcast, we look at the long list of pardons and commutations President Barack Obama issued on Tuesday, including that of Chelsea Manning. Also, in anticipation of Friday's inauguration, we chronicle the history of inaugural mishaps, and hear from former co-chair of the Michigan for Trump campaign Lena Epstein. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.