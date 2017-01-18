Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Arp, "UHF1"

Nisennenmodia, "A"

Karamika, "Ton 01"

Yawning Man, "Perpetual Oyster"

El Ten Eleven, "Birth"

The Beach Boys, "Pet Sounds"

Amon Tobin "Nova"

Doug Martsch, "Now You Know"

Tame Impala, "Elephant"

The Cure, "All Cats Are Grey"

Seekae, "Void Reprise"

Bridges and Balloons, "Joanna Newsom"

Le Klub Des Loosers, "Browen Street"

Orbital, "Petrol"

Dorian Concept, "The Sky Opposite"

Daedelus, "Bada Yada"

Fiona Apple, "On The Bound"

Blondes, "Wine"

The Gas Lamp Killer, "Nissim"

Blackbird Blackbird, "Rare Candy"