close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Super Bowl Matchup To Be Decided Sunday

January 19, 2017
Share

It's down to the final four in the NFL playoffs. The teams that will play in Super Bowl 51 will decided this weekend.

The Green Bay Packers play the Falcons in Atlanta for the NFC title Sunday afternoon. Then the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New England Patriots to play for the AFC championship Sunday evening.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about the games.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.