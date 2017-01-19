Super Bowl Matchup To Be Decided Sunday

It's down to the final four in the NFL playoffs. The teams that will play in Super Bowl 51 will decided this weekend.

The Green Bay Packers play the Falcons in Atlanta for the NFC title Sunday afternoon. Then the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New England Patriots to play for the AFC championship Sunday evening.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about the games.