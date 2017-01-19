President Barack Obama said he thought he could have been elected to a third term.

But of course, he couldn't even seek one, because that's prohibited by the 22nd Amendment. It was passed by Congress and approved by the requisite number of states after Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected to four terms as president.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Allan Lichtman (@AllanLichtman), distinguished professor of history at American University, about the pros and cons of presidential term limits.