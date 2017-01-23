close

Here & Now Here & Now

January 23, 2017: Hour 141:02

January 23, 2017
In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 23, 2017 full broadcast, we hear about a volunteer program that works with hospitals to ensure that terminal patients aren't by themselves when they die. Also, why do we procrastinate? One psychology professor joins us to explain what's behind the desire to sometimes put off completing important tasks. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

