'Patriots Day' Portrayal Of Boston Marathon Bomber's Widow Was Unfair, Her Lawyer Says

January 23, 2017
By Bruce Gellerman, WBUR
Katherine Russell, widow of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev, stands during a hearing in district court in 2014, in Wrentham, Mass. on driving charges. (AP file photo)closemore
Katherine Russell, widow of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev, stands during a hearing in district court in 2014, in Wrentham, Mass. on driving charges. (AP file photo)

The new movie "Patriots Day," about the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing, suggests that Katherine Russell, widow of Tamerlan Tsarnaev, one of the bombers, may have suspected her husband and brother-in-law were making bombs. The film also suggests she then refused to cooperate with the FBI during an interrogation.

Russell's attorney, Amato DeLuca, found the film's depiction of his client inaccurate and unfairBruce Gellerman (@AudioBruce) of Here & Now contributor WBUR reports.

