How Texas Could Be Front And Center Of Vaccine Controversy

January 23, 2017
By Lauren Silverman, KERA
In the past few months, there have been several outbreak of mumps in Texas — a handful of cases linked to a Halloween party in Dallas, other cases to a cheerleading contest in Arlington.

And while there have been fewer cases of measles last year, some experts predict the state could soon be at the center of the national debate over highly contagious diseases and vaccinations. Lauren Silverman (@lsilverwoman) from KERA in Dallas reports.

