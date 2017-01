In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 24, 2017 full broadcast, we revisit host Jeremy Hobson's trip to Oregon last year to explore the history of the timber industry, and how it's changing. Also, we discuss bullying in schools with Julie Hertzog of the organization Pacer, which advocates for disabled students. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.