In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 24, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss Republican lawmakers' focused efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and what possible replacement health care plans might look like. Also, we speak with Ijeoma Oluo, editor-at-large for The Establishment, about how women of color are assessing the impact of Saturday's Women's March. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.