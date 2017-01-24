closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

One Texan's Quest To End Capital Punishment

January 24, 2017
By Andrew Schneider, Houston Public Media
Share

Texas is set to carry out two executions this week, the first on Wednesday. Barring last-minute reprieves, that will bring the total executions for the year to three, with another six planned by June.

The use of the death penalty has been on the decline in Texas in recent years. But one state representative from Houston has made it his mission to end it altogether, as Andrew Schneider (@ASchneider_HPM) from Here & Now contributor Houston Public Media reports.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.