DJ Sessions: Jazz From Dizzy Gillespie To George Cables

January 25, 2017
American jazz trumpeter, composer and bandleader Dizzy Gillespie. (Keystone/Getty Images)closemore
KCRW jazz DJ Bo Leibowitz joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to look at a number of new jazz releases, including some from artists who have died, like Dizzy Gillespie.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Dizzy Gillespie & Friends, "Blue 'n' Boogie"

George Cables, "Honey Lulu"

Count Basie Orchestra feat. Lester Young, "Swingin' the Blues"

Jimmy Scott & Joe Pesci, "The Nearness of You" (From "I Go Back Home")

