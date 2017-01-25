January 25, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 25, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with journalist and author Claudia Rowe about her novel "The Spider and the Fly." Rowe was working as a stringer for the New York Times in the late-'90s when she started covering a series of murders committed by a local man named Kendall Francois. Also, we discuss the tone and content of Democratic California Gov. Jerry Brown's State of the State address, as well as the latest in presidential politics. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.