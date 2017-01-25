closeDonate

January 25, 2017: Hour 2

January 25, 2017
In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 25, 2017 full broadcast, we look back at the history of the Boeing 747 aircraft, as United and Delta prepare to retire the plane from their fleets this year. Also, we'll listen to a number of new jazz releases in our latest DJ Session, including selections from artists Dizzy Gillespie and George Cables. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

