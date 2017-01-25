closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

London Issues First 'Very High' Air Pollution Warning

January 25, 2017
Share

London issued its first "very high" air pollution warning on Monday. A combination of weather, car exhaust and emissions from wood fires caused levels of nitrogen dioxide and carbon particles to foul the air. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has made reducing air pollution one of his top priorities.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Tom Edwards (@bbctomedwards), transportation and environment correspondent for the BBC, about conditions in London and steps to reduce pollution.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.