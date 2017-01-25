London Issues First 'Very High' Air Pollution Warning

London issued its first "very high" air pollution warning on Monday. A combination of weather, car exhaust and emissions from wood fires caused levels of nitrogen dioxide and carbon particles to foul the air. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has made reducing air pollution one of his top priorities.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Tom Edwards (@bbctomedwards), transportation and environment correspondent for the BBC, about conditions in London and steps to reduce pollution.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.