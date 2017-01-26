closeDonate

January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017
In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 26, 2017 full broadcast, we hear more about the status of California's drought, as a rainy and snowy winter continues in the state. Also, we hear from the mayor of Syracuse, New York, who says that her city will remain a "sanctuary city." And we talk with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik about the new pace of news under President Trump. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

