January 26, 2017: Hour 2

January 26, 2017
In hour two of Here & Now's Jan. 26, 2017 full broadcast, we take a look at what the U.S. could learn about immigration policy from countries like Jordan and Japan with the co-director of the Center for Comparative Immigration Studies. Also, we hear from a former undersecretary for Mexico's Ministry of Economy about the future of NAFTA under President Trump. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

