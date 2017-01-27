closeDonate

January 27, 2017: Hour 141:04

January 27, 2017
In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 27, 2017 full broadcast, we take a look back at a busy first week for President Trump with political journalists Rebecca Sinderbrand and Jesse Holland. Also, political commentator Andrew Sullivan joins us to discuss why he decided to become an American citizen, and why he thinks Trump poses a threat to liberal democracy. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

